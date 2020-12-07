A slimmed-down version of the Recreation Penticton winter guide was posted online Monday.
“We have definitely overcome some challenges during the past few months with modifying our regular programming to align with provincial health guidelines,” Kelsey Johnson, the city’s manager of recreation, arts and culture, said in a press release.
“Even with the challenges, the victory has been being able to provide safe fitness and wellness options for the community during a time when it’s needed most.”
Registration opens online Wednesday for city residents and Thursday for non-city residents, and programming is slated to begin the week of Jan. 11.
All of it is subject to change according to health orders. The city maintains recreation programming updates at www.penticton.ca/restartrec.