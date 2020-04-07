Virtual help is on the way for struggling downtown merchants.
It will come in the form of an online marketplace the Downtown Penticton Association is set to launch this Friday.
“All downtown businesses and service providers with an online store or that offer sales and service over the telephone or through a virtual platform are invited to participate. The application for businesses is available online,” DPA executive director Lynn Allin said in a press release.
The marketplace will include food and beverage businesses that are open with modified special delivery options.
“We know several producers of craft beer, wine and spirits plus many restaurants are taking orders online or over the phone and have expanded their takeout and delivery options. We want to help customers find these businesses as quickly and easily as possible,” said Allin.
Once the first phase of the marketplace is up and running, the DPA intends to reach out to other businesses groups in Penticton to see if their members want to join.
“We keep hearing that local residents want to support local businesses. This is one simple way to pair them with our many wonderful businesses that offer exceptional products,” said Allin. “We’re all in this together.”
The new online marketplace goes live Friday at www.downtownpenticton.org.