Outbreaks of COVID-19 at two Okanagan care homes where three people died and dozens were sickened have been declared over.
Two incubation periods of the disease, totalling 28 days, have now passed without anyone else at Mountainview Village in Kelowna or Village by the Station in Penticton showing symptoms of the disease.
"All outbreaks are challenging and I'm happy to declare two more COVID-19 outbreaks over," Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health's chief medical health officer, said in a Wednesday release. "It's important everyone continues to follow precautions to limit the spread of the virus in our communities so we can protect our most vulnerable people."
Eight residents of the long-term care wing at Mountainview Village on KLO Road in Kelowna, as well as eight staff, tested positive for the disease. Two residents died of COVID-19.
At Village by the Station in Penticton, five residents and five staff contracted the disease. One resident died from COVID-19.
Susan Brown, IH president and CEO, praised efforts to limit the spread of the disease at the two long-term care homes.
"Staff were able to limit the spread within the facilities while ensuring the people living there received the best possible care," Brown said. "On behalf of everyone at Interior Health, we send our condolences to the families who lost a loved one during this difficult time."
All eligible residents and staff at the two care homes have now been offered the first dose of vaccinations against COVID-19.
Both Mountainview Village and Village by the Station are managed by the Good Samaritan Society, a faith-based non-profit society that has provided accommodation, health, and care services across Western Canada for more than 70 years.
The society operates 29 care homes in B.C. and Alberta.