Penticton’s newest eatery is going to steal a pizza your heart.
Co-owner Christopher Royal is putting the finishing touches on his newest restaurant, Pizzeria Tratto, set to open in early November on Westminster Street next to the Angry Vegan.
“I’ve been here three-and-a-half years … trying to open up a pizzeria,” he explained.
Royal biked by the building several times before reaching out to his real estate agent, who put him in touch with the Vancouver-based owners who bought the space with the intention of expanding their popular Italian restaurants into the Okanagan. Royal and the pair shook hands, agreeing to open the pizzeria as a joint venture.
Royal isn’t new to the pizza business, having operated Pie Face at JoieFarm Winery during the busy summer season.
“A lot of those pizzas will find their way onto the menu here,” he said.
With an extensive background in the restaurant industry, Royal knows what goes into running a successful business.
“My background is fine dining in Vancouver and Toronto,” he said, adding he also took over the wine program at Nook in Vancouver.
And for those who sit at the bar, it’s dinner with a show as the entire kitchen – save for the dough room – is out front.
“Like an Italian family, you see the food being made,” he said. “You’re a part of the food being made in a lot of respects. We want people to talk to the kitchen … and figure out where your food is coming from.”
The menu will also feature appetizers, desserts, gluten-free pasta, and of course beer, wine, cider, cocktails, coffee and kombucha.
“I’m an Italian wine expert,” Royal explained. “The wine list is going to be Italian-centric and Southern Italian-centric.”
But there will be choice South Okanagan-Similkameen wines on the list, too, he added.
Tratto will be open for dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the potential of staying open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.