Are you ready for the 72nd annual Penticton Peach Festival?
The five-day celebration kicks off on Wednesday, but the community will be treated to an early-bird show courtesy of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
Snowbirds committee chairman Fred Trainor confirmed the entire Snowbirds team will be making an early appearance Monday at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The team is expected to fly in the “showbox” above Okanagan Lake in order to get a feel for the space they’ll be performing in two days later.
Only days away until the festival’s launch, Peachfest president Don Kendall said, from what he’s heard, it will be the biggest Peach Festival to date.
“Every night, we have great entertainment,” he said. “We really have a wide variety of entertainment that appeals to everyone. We’ve really put the emphasis on family.”
It took 17 volunteer directors’ efforts of working year round to bring the free family fun festival to life, he said, and already they’re working on 2020’s event.
“The things that make not only me, but our directors feel great is when you go down to the park at night, and there’s three or four generations of family there watching the entertainment,” said Kendall. “Everybody can afford to go, thanks to our sponsors.”
Peachfest’s kick-off on Wednesday will include the Canadian Airforce Skyhawks show at 5 p.m., before the Snowbirds take to the sky immediately after.
Crash Test Dummies will then hit the stage at 9:30 p.m. in Okanagan Lake Park.
“Starting off on Wednesday with the Snowbirds, the Skyhawks and Crash Test Dummies, I mean, I can’t imagine how you can start it any better than that,” he said.
Country night begins Thursday, with Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion at 7:50 p.m. and Emerson Drive shortly after at 9:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross team will launch their three-day event at 4:10 p.m.
World-renowned pianist Ben Waters will dazzle the crowd Friday, beginning at 7:40 p.m., and Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts reunite at 9:30 p.m.
The RONA Kidzone will be in Gyro Park starting Wednesday and finishes up on Friday.
But the fun doesn’t stop there: Saturday and Sunday are jammed pack with free family-friendly fun, and the grand parade takes over at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
On Saturday, the evening entertainment will feature tributes to The Eagles, Heart and AC/DC.
Sunday's entertainment is aimed at children including the popular Kiddie's Day Parade at 11:30 a.m. in the downtown. The showcase act at 8 p.m. will be the New Jersey Boys Jukebox,
“If you can’t find something that interests you, you’re not looking hard enough!” Kendall said with a laugh.
Also on the weekend will be the crowning of Miss Penticton. Six young women — Alea Panis, Amrit Dhaliwal, Anne Hughes, Ashley Docherty, Crystal Krickemeyer and Faith Johnson — are vying for the title.
For a full list of the five-day event, visit peachfest.com
