A 34-unit apartment building was among four projects that got preliminary rezoning approval from city council Tuesday and won’t be going to a public hearing.
Because the 6 1/2-storey building at 154 Brunswick St. is consistent with the Official Community Plan, council exercised its authority to waive the public hearing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, neighbours will still be notified and written correspondence will be accepted by council ahead of its next regularly scheduled meeting May 5, when the three rezonings are expected to get final approval from council.
“Although we waive a public hearing, we’re note waiving public input,” noted Coun. Campbell Watt.
“Just because someone can’t be in the same room, face-to-face with us, doesn’t mean that the public isn’t being heard.”
The new building on Brunswick Street would go up on a large, empty lot that, until last, year had a single-family home on it. The property, which is between Westminster and Churchill avenues, has apartments on one side of it already.
“This is a project that our planning department is quite excited about,” said Blake Laven, director of development services.
Besides helping densify the downtown core, the project will also generate $188,000 in development cost charges. Plus, it looks cool.
“The architectural style is contemporary in nature with a large glass lobby on the first floor, which is raised half a storey from Brunswick Street,” explained Laven.
Council green-lighted the rezoning by a unanimous vote, as it did for the three others that are skipping public hearings and due for final approval May 5:
A developer is proposing to demolish a single-family home at 2301 Baskin St. and replace it with “cluster housing” consisting of a duplex and single-family home with secondary suite, but needs the site rezoned for it first.
The owner of 130 and 152 Greenwood Ave. is planning to rezone them into four lots designated small-lot residential. Fire destroyed the home there in 2015.
And at 418 Scott Ave., the owner is proposing to build a new three-bedroom home with a secondary suite, alongside an existing carriage house. Rezoning is required to allow a carriage house and secondary suite on the same property.