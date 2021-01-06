Construction of a new gym at Summerland Secondary School may be well underway by the time local voters decide if they want to borrow the money required to add on a new community centre.
Crews could break ground on the long-awaited update as early as this fall, the Okanagan Skaha School District announced this week after receiving permission from the B.C. Education Ministry to go ahead with the project.
The school board in June committed $10.5 million to the gym upgrade, which will have capacity for 650 students, a new weight room, new entrances and enough space for regulation-sized sports courts that simply don’t fit in the 60-year-old existing facility.
The project has been in the works for years, and became part of a larger discussion about Summerland’s need for a new community pool and fitness centre, and perhaps even new daycare spaces, tennis courts and medical offices.
However, planning for the community’s side of the project is still in its infancy, leaving School District 67 little choice but to go ahead now and leave open the possibility of others joining in later.
“One of the major questions the District of Summerland is investigating is the location of their project,” Doug Gorcak, SD 67 facilities manager, said in an email.
“With the location question still to be investigated, the school district is moving forward with the project, but will not prevent the addition of a recreation and health centre on the end of the gymnasium if the location is appropriate.”
Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said council is hoping to have the community side of the project designed and costed in time for the October 2022 municipal election so that voters can also decide if, and how, they want to fund the project.
After initial conversations with the community, consultants in December presented a draft plan to council that pegged the cost of the facility at $60 million.
Of that, $30 million was attached to the original core vision of a new pool and fitness centre, including a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility.
The balance of the cost would come from secondary features, like the medical centre, tennis courts and daycare.
Boot said those secondary features will be the focus of another round of public consultation that “will really help determine what the community wants to see, in terms of if they want to see any of the secondary things.”
After that would come the detailed design work, cost estimates and funding options.
“We’ve got some time,” added Boot, “but there’s a lot to do yet.”