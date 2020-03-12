The Penticton Vees continue to prepare for game one of the British Columbia Hockey League second-round series against the Vernon Vipers Friday night, even though there’s a strong chance the league and series will be postponed as a result of the worldwide Covid 19 virus pandemic.
Trevor Miller, the Vees’ director of communications and broadcasting, confirmed Thursday BCHL was in discussions with Hockey Canada, and the league is expected to make an announcement late Thursday afternoon on its course of action.
“We’re just kind of in the same boat as everyone else … we’re in a holding pattern,” he said. “I know there are calls going on right now between Hockey Canada and the (Canadian Junior Hockey League) trying to figure out exactly where we are with all this.
“I imagine we’re going to get some kind of ruling by some point before the end of today. This is something that no one could prepare for. It’s obviously a tough situation to handle.”
With the team in the middle of what they hope will be a long and successful playoff run, Miller admitted the last few hours have been difficult on the players and coaching staff with the Vees.
The phone in the Vees office has been ringing all day with anxious fans wondering about the status of the playoffs and Friday’s series opener against Vernon, said Miller.
“It’s one of those things where we’re in the same boat as everyone else and kind of waiting to hear. Once we get word, we’ll take steps to get information out to the public. Up until that point, we don’t really know what’s going on.”
A full practice did run Thursday, however, said Miller.
“Everything at the rink this morning was status quo,” he said. “They’re still getting ready to play a game tomorrow night because you never know what’s going to happen. I think for the guys right now, it’s about status quo and getting ready until they hear otherwise.”
The National Hockey League announced this morning it was “pausing” its regular season for the foreseeable future and cancelling dozens of games with less than three weeks left in the regular season.
The Canadian Hockey League, which manages and operates the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has also announced it is cancelling all of its regular season games in the foreseeable future.
These announcements follow Wednesday evening’s decision by the National Basketball Association to cancel all games after it was revealed Utah Jazz star centre Rudy Gobert had tested positive when tested for Covid 19. It was later revealed that Gobert’s teammate Donovan Mitchell had also tested positive.
Major sports leagues across Europe have already cancelled games or played in front of empty stadiums as health authorities around the world struggle to control the pandemic, which is easily passed through human contact.
Millions of residents in Italy have entered into a strict quarantine program after approximately 900 people have died from the disease.