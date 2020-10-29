After surviving the most trying times of their lives, some residents of a fire-ravaged Penticton apartment building still had room in their hearts for gratitude Thursday.
“Thank you, Penticton,” said Pat Tobler, as he and three family members returned to their hotel with a few newly returned possessions, including a beloved pet’s ashes, which had just been retrieved by firefighters following instructions provided by residents.
But the giving began much earlier – within minutes of Tuesday’s early morning fire, actually.
“I was outside in my housecoat and a woman gave me a blanket. I said, ‘Where can I return it?’ And she said, ‘Keep it,’” recalled Tobler.
Someone else offered him a toque, while others in his family have since received everything from new glasses to dog leashes through friends and emergency social services.
When the fire was spotted around 4 a.m., Tobler was tossing and turning inside his first-floor apartment on the heavily damaged west side of the 30-unit building at 217 Elm Ave. He was startled by a fire alarm and ran out into the hallway to see what was going on, and was told by a neighbour there was a fire.
Without thinking, Tobler went back into his apartment and grabbed an old fire extinguisher he kept in his kitchen, but then realized it probably wouldn’t do much good.
“I ran back in and grabbed my wife and dog, and got out of there,” he said.
“By the time we got out, the hallway was filled with smoke.”
Tobler said they watched as flames crept from a ground-level balcony onto balconies on the two floors above and finally onto the roof.
That’s when the Penticton Fire Department arrived.
While initially concerned about the 20 minutes it took firefighters to respond, said Tobler, the reason for that delay was explained to residents at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.
Firefighters “did a good job,” said Tobler, who accepts their explanation, but was asked not to share it due to the ongoing investigations.
Two people perished in the fire, which has been deemed accidental.
Using property records, The Herald has identified the victims as Bill and Margaret Taylor.
The two were in their 70s and travelled a lot, according to Tobler, who noted Bill sat on the strata council and Margaret sang in a church choir – a love she shared with neighbours on Canada Day by going door-to-door and belting out the national anthem.
“They were great people,” said Tobler.
Once his family’s 72 hours of emergency social services expire, Tobler and his family will move into a kitchenette suite at their hotel for the next month, which will hopefully give them enough time to find a new apartment while their old one’s fate is decided.
Although he’s not a building official, Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson believes the east side of the building, which was protected by a concrete fire wall, can be made habitable again with relatively little work, while the west side, where the fire started, may require a complete rebuild.
Watkinson, who hosted Wednesday’s town hall meeting, said it was meant to give residents some closure and answer any lingering questions.
“We shared them with everything we could share with them,” said the chief.
Residents also got an overview of the insurance and rebuilding processes, and some direction to help start rebuilding their lives.
“As much as it can be tough love,” said Watkinson, “it’s got to be done.”