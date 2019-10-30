Less than halfway through a 13-year period of parole ineligibility, a former RCMP officer who murdered his wife in Penticton has been granted escorted absences from prison.
Keith Wiens was convicted in 2013 of second-degree in connection with the shooting death of his common-law wife, Lynn Kalmring, inside their home. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.
However, the Parole Board of Canada believes escorted absences will help Wiens, 64, begin readjusting to society ahead of full parole.
Such outings “would allow you to volunteer in the community at non-profit organizations, and enable you to give back to the community,” the board wrote in its decision.
“The (outings) will provide you the opportunity to engage with pro-social individuals. Further, the (outings) will be the first step in assisting in your rehabilitation by reinforcing pro-social behaviours and attitudes, particularly given your lengthy period of incarceration.
“You will be able to work to earn trust and demonstrate credibility. You told the board that you have a history of volunteerism and have skills to contribute to the community. Given this information, the board concludes it is desirable for you to be absent from the penitentiary,” the decision concluded.
Wiens will now be able to leave the prison – the location of which was redacted in documents obtained by The Herald – for up to eight hours at a time, but no more than 40 hours per month.
While out, he will be accompanied by a trained citizen volunteer or Correctional Service of Canada employee and “be under close supervision within sight and sound, except for short washroom breaks,” the decision notes.
Another condition attached to the outings requires Wiens to immediately report to his parole supervisor all sexual and non-sexual relationships with females.
Wiens is described in the documents as being at “high risk of violence in an intimate relationship.”
The board was told Wiens accepts responsibility for killing Kalmring and now realizes he failed to recognize warning signs leading up to the shooting on Aug. 16, 2011, which he claimed at trial was self-defence.
“In discussing your relationship with the victim, you told the board that you two had a mostly positive relationship, However, you now realize that you had a growing underlying animosity towards her,” the decision notes.
“She wanted to marry and you did not, but you bought her a diamond ring, and put your Arizona home jointly in her name as a show of ‘good faith.’ You agreed this may have been naïve and on your part as such actions give the appearance of commitment.”
During his time in prison, Wiens has followed the rules, according to the decision, but he’s been assessed as “challenging to work with and passive-aggressive during many interactions with staff.”
And despite having lost an appeal of his conviction in 2016, Wiens nonetheless continues to fight through a civilian complaint against the RCMP and asking the federal Minister of Justice to review his conviction.
Wiens, who retired in 2001 as commander of the Summerland detachment following a 26-year career with the RCMP, admitted at trial in 2013 that he shot Kalmring, but argued he did so in self-defence because the 55-year-old Kalmring was in a rage and had armed herself with a knife following an argument.
The trial heard the knife was easily removed from Kalmring's hand by a police officer approximately 10 hours after she died, leading the Crown to suggest it was placed there by Wiens after the fact to bolster his claim of self-defence.
