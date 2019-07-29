A judge has ordered a psychological evaluation for a man who allegedly set fire to the Osoyoos RCMP detachment last week.
Mounties say two officers were on duty around 9:30 p.m. on July 25 when they smelled smoke. During their search for the source of the smell, they discovered the main entrance and front wall of the stucco-clad building was on fire.
A passer-by used water from his RV to douse the flames, which were allegedly given life with gasoline.
“While police were outside, the suspect returned with a box of wood, presumably to add to the fire, and was taken into custody,” Cpl. Dave Smith said in a press release.
“Osoyoos Fire Department attended and ensured the fire was out. The building sustained minimal damage although the potential for serious damage and injuries was significant as the fire had already started to creep under the front door into the waiting area.”
Joseph Manuel McArthur-Pereira, 28, has now been charged with arson endangering life and mischief endangering life. He appeared in court July 26 and was remanded for a psychological evaluation. He’s due back in court Aug. 21.
