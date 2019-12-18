An online thrift store launched in late October by a local couple is creating a whole new shopping experience for customers, with 5% of proceeds going back into the community.
Jeremy Evans, co-founder of Junk in the Trunk, said he left his full-time job to start a business with his wife focused on customer service, convenience and most importantly: giving back.
“I’ve been born and raised in this town … so I know how hard it is for people on the street,” he said.
The idea behind Junk in the Trunk, explained Evans, is offering free around-the-clock pick-up of items that people anywhere in the South Okanagan wish to donate. Evans will take the items and sell them on his website, which offers online chat services and options to pay with PayPal and credit cards. Five per cent of his profits are then donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
Evans will also haul away items to the landfill, or deliver items to customers, for a small fee.
He hopes to keep his prices low after noticing larger chain thrift shops’ prices skyrocket.
“I’m not going to do that. But I’m not against any of (those stores) that give to charity,” he said.
It’s a whole new experience for the couple, but Evans said he’s loving every minute of it and hopes to find a second affordable storage unit so he can expand his online store.
Evans previously worked in an industry where he saw perfectly good, reusable items, which could have made a difference in a family’s life, go to waste, and was therefore eager to start Junk in the Trunk when his wife approached him with the idea.
Check out pentictononlinethriftstore.ca or Junk in the Trunk on Facebook.
