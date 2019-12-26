Due to a sudden drop in complaints from drivers, the City of Penticton has decided not to go ahead with planned improvements to the parking lots at, and around, the South Okanagan Events Centre complex.
City council heard earlier this month that $100,000 was budgeted for the work in 2019, but that the job has now been deferred.
“The parking concerns have dropped off dramatically,” Bregje Kozak, the city’s director of recreation and facilities, explained in an email to The Herald.
“I am only aware of one inquiry in 2019 related to parking availability at the SOEC.”
A host of improvements, ranging from quick fixes like simply adding signage to direct people to underused lots to a longer-term solution like building a parkade, were recommended by a consulting firm hired in 2018 in response to complaints about a lack of parking spots at the SOEC.
Urban Systems found that although the SOEC complex is 19 parking spots shy of meeting the number required under a city bylaw, off-site parking lots within a five-minute walk result in an excess of 293 spaces.
Another idea put forward by Urban Systems was to reconfigure the existing lots to add 32 spaces and develop another 72 spots on Creston Avenue. The reconfiguration, suggested to take place over the next three to five years, would include removal of the unused entrance off Eckhardt Avenue to free up space for more spots.
“The study that was completed did recommend that this be done in the future if more parking is required, but it is currently not funded,” explained Kozak.
The SOEC lots are also now used by drivers who drop off their vehicles before hopping on a transit bus to Kelowna, but Kozak said there are only a handful of spots dedicated to that service.
“And the route is only active on weekdays from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., so it has little to no impact on the overall parking availability,” she added.
