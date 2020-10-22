Earlier this month, the town joined a small group of B.C. communities that allow residents to keep backyard ducks.
The push for the required bylaw amendments was inadvertently led by Melissa Graham, whose family of six in June began raising 10 ducks for their eggs to help cut the cost of groceries. Ducks weren’t specifically mentioned in local bylaws then, but chickens were, so Graham simply followed those rules.
But as a result of a neighbour’s complaint, the issue eventually made its way to town council, which saw fit to treat ducks the same as chickens: no more than 10 per property, and only on lots of at least 500 square metres.
“When we asked the town we were just hoping for a variance to allow us to keep them in sort of an exchange for chickens, so we are delighted that the town has seen the benefits,” Graham said in an email.
“We hope that others that have expressed interest in duck eggs will give them a try now.”
Out of 10 hatched eggs, Graham kept five females and gave five males to an organic farm in Summerland.
Oliver’s regulations are based on those already in place in Nanaimo.
Duck eggs are viewed by some as superior to chickens’, because they have a thicker shell and keep longer, the whites are denser and provide more lift to baked goods, and the yolks contain more omega-3 fatty acids. Ducks also produce about 10 kilograms more eggs per year than chickens.
As added benefits, ducks have lower mortality rates and higher disease resistance, and their waste can be used to fertilize gardens immediately, unlike chicken poop, which needs to rot for a year to kill pathogens.