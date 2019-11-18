B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into the death of a man who died last week in hospital following his arrest by members of the Penticton RCMP.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said Monday it was alerted to the incident Nov. 14 by the BC Coroners Service.
“RCMP reported that on Nov. 8, 2019, at approximately 8:40 a.m., officers attempted to arrest a male after a theft from a store in Penticton. The male resisted arrest and sustained a minor head injury. He was taken to hospital, which he subsequently left and had to be returned later, again by police,” the IIO said in a press release.
“The male was admitted to hospital where his condition deteriorated and, subsequently, he died six days later.”
While the coroners service will attempt to determine how the man died, the IIO will investigate what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death.
The victim’s name has not been released.
