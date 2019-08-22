After several aborted attempts, Ronald Teneycke finally pleaded guilty Wednesday to violating a no-contact order by sending a Christmas card to one of his victims.
Teneycke, a dangerous offender who’s currently serving an indefinite jail sentence, breached the order last December. He was charged in January and, during subsequent court appearances at which he wanted to admit wrongdoing, was rebuffed by judges who wanted him to speak to a lawyer before pleading guilty.
He was even set to be sentenced at one point after his plea was accepted, but a technical error meant the plea wasn’t recorded and the process was restarted.
Teneycke is now due back in court Aug. 28 to set a date for sentencing. Although a new jail sentence would be of little consequence practically speaking, it could affect Teneycke’s chances of being paroled.
Even with an indeterminate sentence, Teneycke will be eligible for day parole in four years and full parole in seven years. However, he would have to convince the Parole Board of Canada that he can be safely released, and would then be placed under supervision in the community.
Although his criminal record dates back to 1981, Teneycke gained notoriety in 2007, when police in the South Okanagan warned the public about his release from prison after completing a 12-year sentence for sexual assaulting a teenager and threatening to kill a probation officer.
His last crime spree, for which the Crown sought the dangerous offender designation, included an armed robbery of an Oliver corner store and shooting a man in the back before stealing his truck.
The shooting victim, Wayne Belleville, was the recipient of the Christmas card.
