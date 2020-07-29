More than three years after a boil-water notice was issued for their community, residents of the Willowbrook area west of Oliver can finally drink worry-fee from their taps again.
Their new chlorination systems was unveiled Wednesday by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which took over Willowbrook’s water utility in 2016 and soon began raising rates to fund needed improvements.
The boil-water notice was issued Feb. 10, 2017, after a loss of pressure and a finding by Interior Health that the untreated supply of groundwater was at risk of being compromised by pathogens.
The permanent fix cost $134,000 and involved the installation of a chlorinator and chlorine tank at the Willowbrook pump station, which sends water into a reservoir, from which it’s gravity-fed to 80 customers through a 4.5-kilometre network of pipes.
“The improvements to the Willowbrook water system were completed with 100% grant funding,” Area C (rural Oliver) Director Rick Knodel said in a press release.
“The work will not result in any tax increases for residents.”