Anyone interested in applying for a groundwater licence is encouraged to attend a free instructional seminar set for August.
Staff from the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations will be on hand to help people navigate the application process.
Three sessions – 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – are set for Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the B.C. government building at 102 Industrial Pl. in Penticton.
For more information or to register, call Elizabeth Corbett at 250-260-4635 or email elizabeth.corbett@gov.bc.ca.
