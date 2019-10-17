Oliver is on its way to becoming the latest South Okanagan community to impose a hotel tax that could generate funds to better promote and market the community as a tourism destination.
Following a lengthy discussion at this week’s committee of the whole meeting, council voted in favour of referring the request from the Oliver Tourism Association to the 2020 budget process.
Council was told the OTA board of directors believes there is a need to undertake additional tourism initiatives, which could be funded by a 3% tax on hotel, motel and vacation rental beds.
Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan estimated the tax could bring in $110,000 annually from approximately 270 rooms in and around Oliver.
OTA, which currently has a budget of $44,000, would use that new money in part to hire a general manager to augment its sole part-time employee.
Destination Osoyoos, which receives the 3% hotel tax in that community, is expecting to rake in $600,000 this year. Travel Penticton, which receives the 2% hotel tax here, budgeted revenue of $640,000 this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.