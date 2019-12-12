After a taxing three days of deliberation, Penticton city council approved the 2020 budget, Thursday.
It contains a 2.9% tax hike – identical to the amount proposed by staff – that will set a homeowner back approximately $73 a year on a residence valued at $500,000, and cost an extra $870 for the owner of a business property worth $1.18 million.
An additional hit to the business community will come in the form of a rising business tax multiplier, which will rise from 1.81 to 1.91 over the next two years.
That means for every $1 a residential owner will pay in property tax, a business owner will pay $1.91.
Despite the multiplier remaining below the 2% provincial average, the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce warned the increase is going to be a blow to the local business community.
“The chamber is disappointed that the city staff recommendation and the council feedback seemed to express a lack of concern for the importance of keeping the cost of doing business affordable in Penticton,” president Nicole Clark said in a press release Thursday.
But Mayor John Vassilaki said the point is to give residential taxpayers a break by increasing taxes on businesses.
The multiplier “is low enough compared to the rest of the communities in the valley,” he said. “We all have to give our share in order for this community to prosper and go forward, and the public and the taxpayers need a break as well and that’s the reason why staff put it forward.”
Meanwhile, council also learned the city’s total debt now stands at about $31 million, down sharply from $80 million in 2010. The cost of servicing that debt in 2020 is pegged at $3.9 million, with $2.3 million going to the principles and the balance to interest.
The only late addition to the budget was council’s commitment to the Pickleball Club to come up with $100,000 for new courts, so long as the club holds up its end of the bargain by contributing $50,000.
Council tossed aside $457,000 in grant requests while still approving $507,000 in aid for various community groups.
The budget, which comes on the heels of a 3.9% tax increase in 2019, creates six new full-time-equivalent jobs for city staffers, plus the addition of one new RCMP officer.
Council is expected to give formal approval to the budget in the new year.
