School board meetings generally don't attract a sell-out crowd, but, should it happen, trustees hope to have a Plan B.
Trustees are scheduled to vote on an amended budget for the 2019-2020 school year, Monday. Ordinarily a routine item, it's drawn considerable interest from the public due to a recent series of cuts mandated to district principals by senior staff.
Okanagan Skaha school board chair James Palanio said Thursday the he's asked staff "to have the IMC building ready, in case its needed."
The meeting is scheduled for the board office at 425 Jermyn Ave., beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting room has seating for about 20 spectators and is not equipped with microphones. The spacious IMC office, last used for a meeting in 2016 when trustees voted to close three schools, is located directly behind the board office.
Additionally, The Herald will livestream the meeting on Facebook, barring any technical difficulties.