There’s so much interest in a proposed plan to convert part of a Trout Creek motel into a 27-unit apartment building, the District of Summerland had to postpone the public hearing in order to find a bigger space.
The public hearing for 2107 Tait St. had been set for council chambers Monday night with a vote on the proposed rezoning to follow, but it was instead bumped to Nov. 9. That will allow time for district staff to set up the hearing in the Summerland Arena banquet room.
Corporate officer Karen Needham said the larger space can safely accommodate 30 people, compared to just one or two people in council chambers.
“The larger facility will better accommodate the interest of the community and those who wish to speak to this application,” added Needham.
The owner of the motel intends to subdivide the site into two lots. One existing building on the northern lot bordering Tait Street and Highway 97 would be retained as motel rooms, while two buildings on the southern lot would be turned into five one-bedroom apartments and 22 studio units. The owner has explicitly ruled out turning the apartments into short-term vacation rentals.
The plan requires a suite of regulatory approvals, including zoning and Official Community Plan amendments, which already have the support of district staff.
Summerland council in 2019 approved a development variance permit to allow for a 24-unit motel nearby at the corner of Johnson Street and Highway 97, but nothing has come of that plan.