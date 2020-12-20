Anti-mask protesters demonstrating for personal freedom don’t seem to respect freedom of the press.
CBC journalist Chris Walker took to his personal Facebook account to share his experience covering the latest demonstration in Kelowna, Saturday.
“Almost 20 years in journalism, covering protests, peaceful and violent, from Seattle to Gaza, and I’ve never felt so intimidated and threatened as I did today at the anti-mask protest I just covered in Kelowna,” Walker wrote on Facebook.
“Some of the protests I've covered have been very dangerous, even lethal, for the participants. I'm talking here about my own sense of personal security.”
According to the host of CBC Daybreak, he arrived at the public park wearing a CBC baseball cap and press ID. He went to the event with an open mind, but it quickly became frightening.
“I was surrounded by 6-8 men, who yelled at me to leave, called me an asshole and a commie and a liar and a fraud. For the next hour, they followed me around, heckling and taunting me. One man kept approaching me and glaring at me from a few feet away. When I told him I felt threatened, he said "I am threatening you."
One protester later suggested that Walker be imprisoned, a favourite chant of Donald Trump supporters during the 2015 U.S. presidential election (“Lock her up,” in reference to opponent Hillary Clinton.)
Walker is receiving almost unanimous support on social media.
The rallies in Kelowna have been linked to organizer David Lindsay, a Penticton resident whose long history of civil disobedience was covered in The Kelowna Daily Courier/Penticton Herald and Castanet this week. Rallies in Kelowna are now a nearly weekly occurrence.
Simultaneously, a rally was staged in Penticton at the corner of Main Street and Warren Avenue where 80 massless protesters held signs. By all accounts, this demonstration was peaceful. This was the second major rally in Penticton and first since Oct. 21.