There’s little engineers can do but watch and wait as a slow-moving landslide holds a Penticton home hostage.
The slide on Sunday badly damaged the home at 718 Creekside Rd., but hasn’t done much since.
City officials were expecting the remainder of the material in the slide area – which stretches up a slope to 645 Heather Rd. – to fall down earlier in the week, after which a proper assessment could be completed.
As of Thursday afternoon, though, that hadn’t happened.
Ken Kunka, the city’s deputy director of development services, said an engineer is reviewing survey data to get a better handle on the situation.
The slide is believed to be moving slowly because the material is dry, creating a lot of friction.
At least four retaining walls above 718 Creekside Rd., including one that helps support a swimming pool at 645 Heather Rd., have been badly compromised. Those two homes have been evacuated, while four more around them are under an evacuation alert.