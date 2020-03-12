A man police allege stole a pick-up truck in Penticton during the early hours of Mar. 11 has been arrested.
Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy said in a press release Thursday the truck was spotted by the Target Enforcement Unit and a dog team on Green Mountain Road at 1 p.m. that same day.
The driver did not stop for police and instead drove off road into the hills where police eventually lost sight.
When spotted again by RCMP, the driver of the vehicle once more took the truck off-road, knocking down trees and fleeing out of sight.
Officers and a police dog searched for the suspect for several hours and eventually found him.
He has been identified as 36-year-old Ryan Regan of Keremeos. He appeared in court today and charges of theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving while prohibited are being considered.