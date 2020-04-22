Just one alternative-energy pilot project will be going ahead this year, after the drive to build new power sources for the City of Penticton was slowed first by an unfavourable consultant’s report and now by COVID-19.
“It’s frustrating that now we’ve sort of got the ball rolling and COVID comes along,” said Coun Julius Bloomfield, who is leading the file for the city.
“But we take it in stride, roll with the punches and deal with what Mother Nature has given us.”
Ironically, the pilot project will use a diesel generator to supplement the city’s power grid during peak demand periods. Although diesel is neither a green nor alternative fuel, the generator will be running anyway for monthly testing, so the peak shaving won’t result in a net increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
It was the most viable option envisioned in a $75,000 consultant’s report delivered to council in January that explored 17 different options for alternative-energy sources to supplement the city’s grid – which is fed by FortisBC at wholesale cost – ranging from turbines at Greyback Dam to rooftop solar arrays.
With the exception of peak shaving, every project would have a negative return on investment and require ongoing operating subsidies, according to the consultant.
That report has since been scrutinized by the city’s Community Sustainability Advisory Committee, which has expressed major concerns about assumptions and findings it contains, according to Bloomfield.
Nonetheless, he said, the committee now wants to see the city pursue grants for actual projects, rather than push out more studies. City staff warned this week, however, that securing a grant usually comes with the expectation of a contribution from local government at a time when financial uncertainty rules the day.
“It’s not that we’re abandoning the (consultant’s) recommendations by any stretch, but we’ve got to wait to see what shape we’re in before we commit to doing anything,” said Bloomfield.
He just hopes the city has shovel-ready projects in the hopper when senior governments turn on the money taps.
“My opinion is there will be a round of stimulus spending once this is all over, just to get the economy rolling back again, and it will be the Green New Deal, I think,” said Bloomfield.
The peak-shaving test will take place at the Okanagan Lake pump station. Located at the eastern edge of Rotary Park near the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the station sends water from the lake to the water treatment plant.
A back-up generator, which is required by law to run for at least one hour every month, will be reprogrammed so it can send power onto the grid during those tests. The total cost of the project, which is already underway, is $20,000.
Shawn Filice, who manages the city’s electrical utility, said the project could easily be expanded to incorporate other generators that are part of municipal infrastructure.
Sustained peak shaving, he explained, could be achieved by programming the generators to do their test runs in sequence during periods of high demand, such as late afternoons in the summer.