City politicians had their eyes wide open Tuesday when they ignored a key section of the Park Land Protection and Use Policy to grant Coyote Cruises a five-year licence to use the publicly owned facility at 215 Riverside Dr.
Under the terms of the policy, which was created in 2018 in the wake of the Skaha Park fiasco, council should issue licences no longer than three years for parcels of dedicated park land, as is the case with the Coyote Cruises building, from which the company operates an Okanagan River channel tubing business.
“When a council’s policy is set, there’s a recognition that some unique situations occur where they don’t fit neatly within the policy. Coyote Cruises was one such example,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a prepared statement at the end of Tuesday night’s meeting in response to a question from The Herald.
“Council was well-advised that this (five-year deal) did not conform to the policy, and given the unique circumstances, was prepared to approve this licence with a longer term.”
Granting a licence, rather than a lease, also freed council from another obligation in the policy that would have required public assent.
Finance manager Jim Bauer said licences differ from leases in key ways: there’s a 180-day cancellation clause, no interest in the land and no exclusivity.