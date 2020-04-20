Summerland is cutting utility bills and water rates to help ease the COVID-19-related burden on residents, but the 4% property tax hike planned for 2020 will stand.
Council at a special meeting Friday “determined that keeping the tax rate the same would have a more beneficial impact on the community long-term,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release Monday.
Relief measures include:
• Deadline for paying property taxes extended from July 3 to Sept. 4, with no late penalties until Oct. 1.
• Operating expenses cut by $1.5 million to offset expected revenue reduction. The cuts are “made up of operating-line-item and project adjustments from recent organizational changes,” the release explains.
• Utility bills will be discounted 10% for the entire year, even if payment is made late, resulting in a savings of about $217 for the average homeowner.
• For July and August only, there will be a 25% cut to water rates for commercial, municipal and residential customers. Agricultural and domestic second-service rates will be cut by 25% for the entire year.
“Many of the proposed initiatives provide Summerland residents the ability to defer payments, while at the same time deferring or eliminating penalties,” says Boot.
“Although the District has gone to great lengths in reducing its general operating budget by $1.5 million dollars, there still exists the requirement to maintain a certain level of essential and community services.”
Residents who have the financial ability to meet the July 3 property tax deadline date as well as monthly utility due dates are encouraged to continue making those payments on time.
“This will ensure the stability of the district’s cash flows, which allow for the provision of essential services that are vital to all residents of Summerland. Non-essential services will be reduced in the short-term and district staff will provide further information over the coming weeks regarding these impacts,” adds Boot.
Penticton city councillors are scheduled to meet April 23 to discuss relief efforts for their constituents.