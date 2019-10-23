More than 300 members of the BC Principals’ & Vice-Principals’ Association will gather at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre from Thursday through Saturday to hear from keynote speakers, learn about innovative best practices, explore trends in education and connect with colleagues from across the province.
“B.C.’s principals and vice-principals are critical to the health and success of the province’s public education system, and events like the regional BCPVPA Connecting Leaders Conference provide an important opportunity for these school leaders to recharge, find inspiration and bring new learning to their schools,” the association said in a press release.
The theme of the conference is cultivating a climate of leadership, and one of the keynote speakers, John Chenoweth, will examine Indigenous education through the lens of a traditional Syilx Okanagan story, “The Four Chiefs.”
Membership in the association is voluntary. It represents more than 2,500 administrators from all 60 B.C. public school districts.
