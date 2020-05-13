VANCOUVER — In the run-up to the Victoria Day long weekend, B.C. Ferries is reminding people to avoid non-essential travel in its bid to keep staff and passengers safe from COVID-19.
“Many communities served by B.C. Ferries have issued advisories to travellers notifying them of limited supplies, healthcare equipment and resources,” says a statement from B.C. Ferries.
“These communities include Haida Gwaii, Southern Gulf Islands, Northern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast. Customers should inform themselves of local situations and remain committed to essential travel only.”
B.C. Ferries has cut allowed passenger numbers on board its vessels in half, and passengers are permitted to remain in their vehicles during the trip.
All food services, including vending machines, are closed.
The Southern Gulf Islands-Metro Vancouver route will have limited service on Sunday and the holiday Monday.
And only customers will bookings and the correct number of passengers can be assured that they will be able to board.
Transport Canada, which governs the operations of ferries, is encouraging passengers to wear masks covering their nose and mouth if they are unable to maintain physical distancing from other travellers, B.C. Ferries said.
For any trip of 30 minutes or more, all passengers are being screened for virus symptoms. Under federal rules, anyone who does not meet the screening criteria will not be permitted to travel.
Because of the rapid changes taking place as officials respond to the pandemic, B.C. Ferries suggests passengers check its website in case of any changes to service.