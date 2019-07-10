A top staffer at Penticton City Hall has accepted a big promotion – in Summerland.
Anthony Haddad will take the reins there as chief administrative officer, effective Aug. 20, the District of Summerland announced Wednesday.
The native Australian began his civil planning career Down Under in 1999, and after stints in Fort McMurray and Calgary, he joined the City of Penticton as director of development services in 2009.
He resigned in 2014 to take a planning job at UBC Okanagan, but returned to his old gig in Penticton in 2016, when the economic development portfolio was added to his duties.
“Council and staff completed a rigorous interview process and are confident Anthony is a good fit for Summerland,” Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
“His knowledge, diverse experience and leadership skills will help to move council’s vision and priorities forward.”
