One of downtown Penticton's most-established businessmen has died.
Bruce Stevenson, owner of The Book Shop, passed away early this morning at Penticton Regional Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was 77.
A former high school teacher, he quit his job in 1974 and opened a used bookstore in Penticton, first on Martin Street (as Valley Books and Things) and then at 242 Main Street,for the past 27 years. At one point in the early years, his family operated three small stores.
Over the years, The Book Shop became renowned as one of the top used book stores in B.C., remarkable for being located in a city the size of Penticton. There are 80,000 titles on display (plus movie rentals), along with another 80,000 books in storage. It was a huge tourist draw.
In an interview with Herald editor James Miller about 10 days before his passing, Stevenson reflected on his many years in business.
“The biggest enjoyment is the books and the people,” he said. “I like the people who work for me. It’s a fun place to go. But, I like the product. I probably like seeking the books more than selling them, but I have to sell some or else I can’t continue to seek them.”
The Book Shop will continue under the direction of his wife, children, and manager Roz Campigotto, who has been with the Stevenson for more than 30 years.
