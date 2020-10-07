An 85-year-old man died Tuesday when he fell 40 feet from a trestle on the Kettle Valley Railway corridor southeast of Kelowna.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 12:30 p.m.
“Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the man could not be resuscitated and was pronounced deceased,” RCMP Const. Solana Pare said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who witnessed this tragic event, as well as the man’s friends and family during this difficult time,” she said.
The man’s body was removed from the ravine by firefighters.