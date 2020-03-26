City staff are looking into the possibility of extending the property tax deadline until the end of September.
In a press release Thursday, Mayor John Vassilaki said “we are looking at what we can do at the municipal level to assist our residents, businesses and non-profits in making it through the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
Property owners typically receive tax notices in June, with a deadline of Jul. 31. Staff are now looking into how a two-month extension would affect city finances and cash flow.
“Property tax is one of the city’s primary sources of revenue,” said Vassilaki. “We need to ensure we fully understand the impacts before making this decision.”