Vocalists prepare for the upcoming Musical Extravaganza concert in Penticton on Sunday, Nov. 17 that will feature seven local choirs, each presenting some of their own music and finishing with over 200 voices singing together at the Penticton United Church. The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.
