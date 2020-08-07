B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a death connected to the Penticton RCMP detachment.
The Independent Investigations Office has the case listed in its database, but gives few details, other than the agency involved and the date of death on July 31.
“The investigative team is currently conducting initial investigative steps to determine if police actions played any role in this matter. Therefore, we are not releasing further information at this time,” IIO spokesperson Rebecca Whalen said in an email Friday.
The IIO looks at police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine if the officers involved committed criminal offences.