The B.C. Craft Cannabis Co-op Roundtable is coming to Kelowna on July 17 to get input on how small producers, processors and retailers can work together.
The roundtable meetings are being organized by Vancouver-based consulting firm Grow Tech Labs.
The roundtable is also a followup to a meeting held earlier in the year to collect information to draft guidelines for a co-operative organization to help small cannabis producers, processors and retailers to work together for mutual benefit.
The Kelowna meeting will be at the Ramada Hotel from 1:30 to 4:20 p.m.
“To be effective, a B.C. Craft Cannabis Co-op’s governance structure needs to reflect the interest of all potential members,” said Grow Tech Labs CEO Barinder Rasode.
“These local meetings give small cannabis producers, processors and retailers the opportunity to provide feedback on the co-op’s proposed membership, investment and board structure.”
Potential co-op members can also give input online at bcscpp.com/survey.
The roundtable is also stopping in Nelson and Kamloops.
Grow Tech Labs released an economic impact analysis last week that calculated small producers and processors could create $5.8 billion in direct economic impact and over 40,000 jobs across rural B.C. and Western Canada.
