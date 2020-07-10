St. John Ambulance returning to normal
Training and volunteer services have resumed at the Kelowna office of the St. John Ambulance society.
All programs in Kelowna and elsewhere had been shut down for three months because of COVID-19.
“With the gradual reopening of the province, St. John Ambulance volunteers are ready and waiting to support new and old projects in our communities,” Drew Hilland, B.C. Interior operations officer, said in a release.
Local services include organizing the visit of therapy dogs and providing trained medical first responders at various events. First-aid training courses have also resumed again.
“Training gives you the confidence to act fast during a variety of emergencies and, most importantly, it gives you the skills to possibly save a life,” St. John Ambulance society president Karen McPherson says.
For more information and to register for first aid training programs, see sja.ca.