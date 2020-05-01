KELOWNA - The Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market opens for the season this Saturday without any crafters. At the direction of Interior Health, only vendors who are selling food will be allowed at the market, at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.
“We’re disappointed not to have our crafters for the opening, but maybe later in the summer they’ll be allowed to come,” market manager Frances Callaghan said Thursday.
Several other changes, required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be noticed by market shoppers.
The number of vendors has been limited to 30, where an early May market might draw well over 100 vendors. Two separate market areas have been created, and only 50 people will be allowed in each zone at one time.
“There will probably be a lineup to get in, but I think it’ll go pretty fast as people move through the market,” Callaghan said. “We’re asking people to shop, buy what they want and need, and then leave the market as quickly as they can.”
Farmers selling fresh produce, beef, poultry, herbs, eggs and baked goods will be at the market. Shoppers are encouraged to use debit or credit as much as possible, to limit the amount of cash changing hands.
Unlike previous years, no tables or chairs will be set out for shoppers.
“With social distancing, unfortunately, we can’t have people sitting or standing around too much and just chatting with one another,” Callaghan said.
In years past, as many as 2,500 people might take in the market. A trial market last week at the Parkinson rec centre drew about 600 people, and Callaghan expects there could be about double that number on Saturday.
A farmers’ market also runs every Wednesday. Times are from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on both Saturday and Wednesday.
Meanwhile in Penticton, both the Penticton Farmers Market (100 block) and Downtown Penticton Association market (200-400 blocks, plus Front Street) are cancelled. Both are offering their services online.