B.C.’s police watchdog has taken the unusual step of releasing a photo of a vehicle that could be key to an ongoing investigation into the death of a man who passed away last year following his arrest by members of the Penticton RCMP.
The vehicle, a grey or purple Honda CRV, was driving north on Government Street when it turned right onto Forestbrook Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. “believe the occupants may be able to provide valuable information to the investigation,” the agency said in a press release this week.
The IIO first asked in December for the occupants of the Honda CRV, plus a Honda Odyssey, to contact investigators.
The victim at the centre of the probe, whose name has not been released, suffered a head injury on Nov. 8 during his arrest for theft from a local store.
He was taken to hospital and escaped, but later returned by police. Once in hospital, his condition steadily deteriorated until he died on Nov. 14.
While the coroners service will attempt to determine how the man died, the IIO will investigate what role, if any, officers’ actions or inaction may have played in the death.
