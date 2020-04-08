The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:53 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.
9:22 a.m. Marina Way, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:28 a.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
11:52 a.m. Cambie Street, Penticton. Alarm.
12:17 p.m. Lakeside Court, Penticton. First medical response.
1:47 p.m. Pickering Street, Penticton. Spill.
4:57 p.m. Fairway Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
5:32 p.m. Highway 97, Summerland. Burning complaint.
7:53 p.m. MacCleave Court, Penticton. Burning complaint.
9:33 p.m. Leighton Crescent, Oliver. Wildfire.
9:42 p.m. Robinson Avenue, Naramata. First medical response.
Wednesday
3:18 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Minor fire.