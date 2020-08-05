Mounties have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with the theft of three bicycles worth as much as a new car.
Police say the man broke into a garage on Killarney Street in Penticton overnight on July 17. He made off with three bikes: an Evil Wreckoning, a Trek Slash 9.8 and a 2012 Pivot Firebird. Combined, they’re worth about $20,000.
In hopes of identifying the suspected thief, police have released images of him obtained from a surveillance camera.
“Should anyone have information about this theft, and in particular the identity of the suspect captured on surveillance, they’re encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP,” Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The detachment can be reached at 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.