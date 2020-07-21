Summerland’s mayor has forwarded to the RCMP a batch of hateful emails she’s received in recent days.
The emails contain some “not particularly nice language and threats and all of that,” Toni Boot told colleagues at a special council meeting Monday.
“Some people are concealing themselves with kind of weird email addresses and some people are members of our community that have shown that maybe they would benefit from some community discussions.”
Boot was in the spotlight last week after speaking out about a pair of incidents that saw an Indo-Canadian family’s home was defaced with racist graffiti, followed by a parade a few days later in support of the Lekhi family that was marred by someone waving a Confederate flag.
The mayor, a Black woman and native of Summerland, said none of the events surprised her.
“I have no idea who the individual or individuals are, but having grown up here, I continue to say this isn’t a racist town, but there is an underlying element of racism in this town and I’ve been subjected to it over and over and over again,” said Boot.
She remains optimistic, though, that the tensions are resulting in tough, but necessary, conversations in the community.
“Someone described it to me the other day: It’s like the rug has been pulled away and you can see all of the muck underneath,” said Boot.
“Let’s not just cover it up again. Let’s talk about this, even though it’s going to be difficult.”
The meeting closed with council passing a motion that states “in light of the recent vandalism and graffiti in Summerland, council stands with the Lekhi family and the community against racism,” and that council directs staff “to look into working with the library board, Philosophers Cafe or other organizations to start a community conversation on racism. “
Council also discussed asking the arts council for help deciding what it might do with the nearly $20,000 that has been pledged so far to an online fundraiser started by the Lekhi family.
The family intends to give the money to the district to “create a mural, a large sign or another eternal symbol,” states the GoFundMe page.
“This symbol is a sign of unity, a celebration of diversity and a reflection of the positivity that resonates in Summerland.”
Coun. Marty Van Alphen urged the district not to wait to start making a statement, perhaps by using existing highway signs and reader boards available right now.
“Maybe we can start there,” he said. “Something along the lines of: ‘We are an inclusive community.’ ‘You’re welcome here.’ ‘Come to Summerland and feel safe.’”