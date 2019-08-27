Pharmacists are an underutilized resource at a time when all parts of the health-care system are under increased pressure, says one such Penticton professional.
“Use your pharmacist,” said Don Cocar, the owner and pharmacist at Knights Pharmacy on Main Street. “We’re very accessible and really resourceful when it comes to medication.”
Starting in September, the British Columbia Pharmacy Association will launch the See Your Pharmacist campaign as a way to encourage the public to visit their local shop as a primary health-care centre.
“The good thing about pharmacists is they’re readily available,” said Cocar. “We’re underutilized. We’re open long hours, we’re open on holidays, we’re open on Sundays.”
Cocar said there’s lots pharmacists can do besides just filling a doctor’s prescription: In some cases they can authorize an emergency refill, administer vaccines, provide emergency contraception, give health advice and even offer access to smoking-cessation products.
“A lot of people don’t know we can do many, many vaccinations,” he said. “So there’s no need to line up in your doctor’s office to get a flu shot anymore.”
It’s an industry he’s seen evolve over his 25-year-career, and he believes it will only continue to change.
“The pharmacy that’s of old is count, label, give out. I like to see the way it’s going now: It’s evolving to the point where we’re doing more medication reviews, we’re sitting down with chronic condition patients and looking at all their medications and seeing if there’s interactions,” said Cocar.
He added in some provinces, pharmacists have limited prescribing abilities, a concept he hopes to one day see in B.C.
“Where it’s happening … it’s working out very well,” he said. “It’s an expanded scope I’d like to see.”
That scope of practice is likely – and welcome -- to continue to grow.
“We are busy now filling prescriptions as the population ages, we’re seeing more and more people, and people are living longer,” said Coca..
“Obviously that puts a workload on the pharmacist, but in regards to business, I think we’d be able to handle that.”
