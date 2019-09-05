Urban Systems has been awarded a $195,000 contract to do pre-design work on a proposed Kaleden sewer system.
The work, approved Thursday by the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, will focus on the lakeshore area and produce enough cost information in order to hold a referendum on the proposal.
Urban Systems was the second-lowest bidder – the cheapest was AECOM at $191,000 – but was recommended by staff because its proposal was deemed to be better.
