Nearly four months after moving out of Penticton’s downtown core, Monday Night Dinners may return to Nanaimo Square on a regular basis.
Organizer Kristine Shepherd, who has been running the volunteer-driven initiative for the homeless for the past four years, said she chose this past spring to move the gatherings almost a kilometre south to the Sunrise Pharmacy parking lot after being made to feel unwelcome by the city and Downtown Penticton Association.
“It hasn’t been fun,” said Shepherd, adding she and her family became targets of harassment on social media.
While appreciative of the new space, Shepherd said client numbers have dwindled because she believes it’s too far for patrons to walk to or they’re simply unaware that the dinners had moved.
“It’s not near anything that they use, so we’re kind of just lost up there,” she said.
“I would love to go back to the square because it’s a safer spot for us.
While the city’s controversial Good Neighbour Bylaw amendment, which makes it illegal to sit or lay on sidewalks on certain downtown streets between May 1 and Sept. 30, doesn’t cover Nanaimo Square, Shepherd felt it was the city’s way of pushing the Monday Night Dinners out.
Now that the bylaw has expired for the season, Shepherd said she believes it would be a good time to bring back the dinners. They don’t usually last longer than 90 minutes, and happen in the early evening when most businesses are closed.
The push-back began earlier this year, Shepherd continued, when she received an email from the DPA telling her she would have to move on after Petrasek Bakery apparently rented part of the square for patio space.
The owner of Petrasek Bakery told The Herald previously, however, that the space was chained off before he’d even filed a licence application.
“Who’s the boss here?” Shepherd asked. “Who am I supposed to talk to about this? Everybody is telling me to go to someone else.”
DPA executive director Lynn Allin told The Herald in an email, “As far as the DPA is aware, except for the areas licensed for use by a local business, it continues to be public space.”
City spokesman Philip Cooper confirmed that.
“With the exception of the area reserved for Petrasek Bakery, all remaining space in Nanaimo Square is available for the public’s use (including use by Monday dinners) and has been available all year,” he said in an email.
While there remains enough space for the Monday Night Dinners, Shepherd said, she and her volunteers have reservations about returning after additional push-back they received from local security business owner Adam Power, whose office is located on Nanaimo Square.
“He was really, really pressuring to get us out. He’s videotaping what’s going on in the square and posting it on social media to shame people. I have people who come to the dinner who are embarrassed to even be there,” said Shepherd.
Power told The Herald he believes the “dinners should be hosted somewhere with proper facilities and community support.”
“I provide security to many of the business in the area and would prefer to defer to their judgement if they can provide adequate facilities to host the event,” he said.
While the return of the dinners to Nanaimo Square is still up in the air, Shepherd does plan to host a Christmas meal there on Dec. 23.
