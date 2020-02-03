A Grade 7 class in Penticton is getting set to give the community a lesson on real acts of caring next week.
Melissa Burdock, who teaches the Grade 7 class at KVR Middle School, kick-started Real Acts of Caring Week in the school district last year while teaching at Summerland Middle School.
The week, which is comprised of small acts that make a big impact, is a project she began while working in Coquitlam.
“It started in Coquitlam about 10 years ago with just a group of kids who really just wanted to spread kindness in their community,” said Burdock. “So I got on board. I had a group of kids it really impacted, the idea of doing something kind for others.”
She’s now brought the lesson to Penticton, entrusting her previous students – who are now in high school – to keep the week going in Summerland.
Burdock said one Summerland student went as far as collecting bottles and using the proceeds to purchase a billboard for RAC Week on the Channel Parkway.
Some of those same students, said Burdock, were taken to Victoria last year to present RAC Week in the B.C. Legislature.
“This year, they asked us to return,” she added.
Amy Lee, one of Burdock’s current pupils, said the students are very excited about RAC Week.
“It’s nice to be nice to other people all year round,” said Lee. “But that week is specifically when you want to go around and spread kindness without expecting anything in return.
“It’s like a little field trip during school.”
The group is scheduled to give a presentation at Tuesday’s city council meeting, after which Mayor John Vassilaki is set to proclaim Feb. 9-15 as Real Acts of Caring Week in Penticton.
