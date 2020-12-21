A residential park in Summerland has been selected to host the community’s next set of electrical vehicle charging stations.
Two chargers will be installed in the parking lot of the Turning Street Park, which is adjacent to Highway 97.
Council initially planned to put them at the visitors’ centre, but because that site is within 15 m of the Eneas Creek watercourse, costs would have been far higher than expected.
The total cost of installing the chargers at Turner Park is estimated at $60,000, but three-quarters of it will be covered by a Natural Resources Canada grant program, leaving the district responsible for $15,000.
The district will also look after operating costs, but expects to make its money back by charging drivers for power.
As level three stations, they will be able to charge an EV battery to 80% within 45 minutes, making them akin to what gas stations are to internal combustion engines.