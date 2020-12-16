The dream of a new indoor swimming pool in the Oliver-Osoyoos area is still afloat.
Three local governments in the area have now cobbled together nearly $76,000 to hire a consulting firm to conduct a feasibility study of a new pool for the region.
Osoyoos and Oliver have budgeted $40,000 and $30,000, respectively, while the Osoyoos Indian Band has agreed to contribute $5,700.
Oliver council confirmed at its meeting Monday that it wishes to go ahead with the study, which has been in the works for several years.
No money has been committed by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the rural area surrounding the three communities.