Okanagan College geography professor Terrence Day was stunned to see Auschwitz on the map.
“I’m always buying cheap maps on eBay,” said Day.
“So, I bought this one of the 1942 Deutsche Reichsbahn national railway system of Germany. And when I unfolded it, I was horrified to see the Auschwitz station is right there, mapped as a public stop.”
Auschwitz is actually in Poland, which Nazi Germany annexed during the Second World War, and is located 66 kilometres west of Poland’s second biggest city, Krakow.
It was the site of the largest and most notorious extermination camp run by the Nazis, where 1.1 million Jews, Polish political prisoners, Romany, Soviet prisoners of war, and disabled and LGBTQ people were murdered between 1942 and 1945.
Auschwitz isn’t a town but a cluster of prisons, factories using slave labour and gas chambers built specifically as a death camp in the community of Oswiecim.
“I was surprised Auschwitz’s location was so out in the open on a public map,” said Day.
“It never occurred to me the public could so easily know where it was and what was going on there at the time. Every victim sent to Auschwitz arrived by train. Effectively, they were taken to their death by pubic transport.”
The map was simply a part of Day’s private collection until he brought it in to his cartography class this semester to discuss with students.
The timing was prompted by the upcoming 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by the Soviet army on Jan. 27.
When the Soviets liberated the site on Jan. 27, 1945, 7,000 prisoners were released.
The map is now on display under glass on a table at the entrance to the Kelowna campus’s library, until Feb. 3.
“Maps give us context,” said Day. “They are a testament to history.
“This one helps us mark the 75th anniversary of liberation, certainly. But, it should also spark conversation about what atrocities happened at Auschwitz and elsewhere from 1942-45 and what mankind has to do so nothing like that happens again.”
The map’s appearance in class prompted one student to share the story of her grandmother, who survived time at an extermination camp.
“The student didn’t know what concentration camp her grandmother was at because she never wanted to talk about it because it was so horrible,” said Day.
The commentary accompanying the map at the library outlines what the document is, where Auschwitz is located and the atrocities that happened there.
While most victims were gassed to death, others were hanged, shot, starved or beaten to death, or used for medical experiments.
The Allied Forces knew of Auschwitz and what was happening there, but reconnaissance photographs weren’t able to be taken until May 1944 by the British air force.
In August 1944, some of the factories that used slave labour were bombed by Allied planes, but the Allied Forces decided not to bomb the hub of Auschwitz.
In the commentary, Day writes: “How could such a thing happen? There was certainly deception by the German government to conceal what was going on. And yet, the prisoners all arrive by train and Auschwitz station is clearly marked on this German railway map. Many people knew that this was going on. The trains passed through cities and towns, they were kept overnight in railway yards. If you lived in a city and knew or suspected these people were being sent to their death, what should you do? What would you do?”
Many B.C. public school students will commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday to coincide with the 75th anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation.
The day will include age-appropriate lessons about how, where and why the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered, happened, including personal stories of survivors. (For the story of one of those survivors, see page C2.)
“While the horrors of the Holocaust happened more than 75 years ago, with recent and troubling anti-Semitic incidents, harassment and hate crimes, these lessons are as important today as they were then,” said provincial Minister of Education Rob Fleming.
“It’s critical our kids understand the role indifference and apathy play in these atrocities, and how they can use their voices to speak out against injustices they encounter in their own lives.”
